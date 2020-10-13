Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

