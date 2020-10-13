Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,447 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,586 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

