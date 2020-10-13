Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

