Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $73,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.18. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

