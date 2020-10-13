Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $37,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $20,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nasdaq by 318.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 193,677 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $21,101,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.