Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

