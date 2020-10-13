Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 10,248 Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $426,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genprex by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Genprex Inc has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Genprex Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

