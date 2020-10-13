Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,445 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Copart worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Copart by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $118.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

