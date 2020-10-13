Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $40,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 286.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 52.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,674 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

