VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 152,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

