Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $32.19 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $32,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,579.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

SNN stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.