Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,475 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

