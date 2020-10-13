Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.