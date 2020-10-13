Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

