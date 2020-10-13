VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 631.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $316.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

