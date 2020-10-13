Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.96. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

