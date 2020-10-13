$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.