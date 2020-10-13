Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.39.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

