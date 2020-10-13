Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 86.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock worth $23,762,492. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.