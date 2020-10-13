Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Crexendo and Its Peers
Reviewing Crexendo and Its Peers
Financial Contrast: LiqTech International and Enerpac Tool Group
Financial Contrast: LiqTech International and Enerpac Tool Group
Comparing Nesco & United Rentals
Comparing Nesco & United Rentals
Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. This Quarter
$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. This Quarter
Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report