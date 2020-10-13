Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

