Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

