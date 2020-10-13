Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 94,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4,074.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,451,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

