Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 891,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 639,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $50,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

