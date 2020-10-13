Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

