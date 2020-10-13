Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.