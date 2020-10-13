Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LB opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

