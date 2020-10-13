Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 38 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $568.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.31 and its 200-day moving average is $471.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $572.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

