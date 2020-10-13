Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 151 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

