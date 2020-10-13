Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of CTLT opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,768 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,243 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

