Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

NYSE RKT opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79.

