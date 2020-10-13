Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

