Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after buying an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,255,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ameren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,927,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

