Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 120.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.33, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

