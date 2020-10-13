Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $191.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.71. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $192.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.