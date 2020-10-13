Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PM opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

