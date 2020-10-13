Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $270.17 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.