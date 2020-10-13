Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

