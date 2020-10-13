Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $1,264,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 42.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,238,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

