Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $221.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

