Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after purchasing an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rollins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

