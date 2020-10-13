Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $241,468,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after buying an additional 4,162,376 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $131,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after buying an additional 2,551,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,586,000 after acquiring an additional 985,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

