Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Assurant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

