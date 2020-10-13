Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 328,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 243,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $393.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $6.65 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

