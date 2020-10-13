Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

