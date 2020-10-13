Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Teradyne, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Teradyne, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Rollins, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Rollins, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc.
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report