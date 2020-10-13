Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

