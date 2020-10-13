11,837 Shares in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of DLH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth about $809,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLHC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.17. DLH Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.