Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 83.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $5,595,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,487,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $505.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

