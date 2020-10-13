Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 254.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $420,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE DVN opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

