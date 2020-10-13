Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $164,000 in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

