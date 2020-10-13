State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $4,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

